2 people displaced, pet killed in Crystal Lake house fire

House fire in Crystal Lake (Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

A house caught fire in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Friday afternoon, leaving two people without a home and a pet cat dead.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Riverside Drive at about 3:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the two-story home.

First responders called for backup as they took a defensive approach to the fire. The fire was deemed under control by 4:14 p.m. with the help of more than a dozen neighboring fire departments.

Firefighters remained on the scene for an additional two hours to monitor and overhaul extensive smoldering content inside the home.

The fire started on the second floor, but the cause remains under investigation.

One resident was home when the fire started, and they safely evacuated. One cat was found dead, and a second cat remains unaccounted for.

The home is uninhabitable due to heavy damage. The residents of the home are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.