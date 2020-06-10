Crystal Lake sex offender charged with child porn possession

article

A northwest suburban sex offender has been charged with possessing child pornography in violation of his parole.

Andrew J. Looman, 32, is charged with eight felony counts of child pornography possession and one felony count of violating the terms of his sex offender registry, according to a statement from Lake in the Hills police.

Officers were dispatched June 2 for reports that Looman may have had child pornography in the 9100 block of Trinity Drive in Lake in the Hills, police said. Investigators found multiple unregistered electronic devices, which he is prohibited from having as a registered sex offender.

Looman, who lives in Crystal Lake, was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse of a 6-year-old victim when he was 15, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Andrew J. Looman | Illinois Sex Offender Registry

He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2012 and was released on parole in July 2017, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.

Looman was arrested and taken to the McHenry County Jail, where he remains held on $50,000 bail, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.