CTA Blue Line rider shot on Near West Side

A person was shot aboard a CTA Blue Line train Sunday night near the Racine stop, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Racine Avenue around 9:14 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh inside a train car. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. As of Monday, no one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further information was provided.