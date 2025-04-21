Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  April 21, 2025 7:04am CDT
CTA Blue Line rider shot on Near West Side

A man riding a CTA Blue Line train was shot Sunday night on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot aboard a CTA Blue Line train Sunday night near the Racine stop, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Racine Avenue around 9:14 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh inside a train car. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. As of Monday, no one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

No further information was provided.

