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Chicago crime: Argument at CTA platform leads to stabbing, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  March 21, 2026 7:13am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago crime: Argument at CTA platform leads to stabbing, police say

Chicago crime: Argument at CTA platform leads to stabbing, police say

An argument on a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side overnight led to a man being stabbed and injured.

The Brief

    • A 30-year-old man was stabbed during a verbal argument at a CTA platform.
    • The victim had a cut to his hand.
    • The offender fled on foot.

CHICAGO - An argument on a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side overnight led to a man being stabbed and injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area in the 1900 block of N. Western Avenue in Logan Square around 12:20 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was on the platform when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender.

Police said the offender had a sharp object and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. 

The victim had a cut to his left hand and was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details, including a description of the offender or what prompted the argument.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago Transit AuthorityLogan Square