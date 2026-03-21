Chicago crime: Argument at CTA platform leads to stabbing, police say

The Brief A 30-year-old man was stabbed during a verbal argument at a CTA platform. The victim had a cut to his hand. The offender fled on foot.



An argument on a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side overnight led to a man being stabbed and injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area in the 1900 block of N. Western Avenue in Logan Square around 12:20 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was on the platform when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender.

Police said the offender had a sharp object and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim had a cut to his left hand and was treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details, including a description of the offender or what prompted the argument.

Area detectives are investigating.