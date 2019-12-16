CTA Brown Line groping report was unfounded, police say

A person was released from custody Monday after police said a report of a groping on a CTA Brown Line Train was unfounded.

In a community alert, Chicago police initially reported that about 8:46 a.m. Dec. 14, a man sat next to a 16-year-old girl on a train, put his arm around her and touched her inappropriately.

The case “has been deemed unfounded” and a person of interest who was being questioned in the case has been released without charges, police said.