CTA Brown Line service suspended north of Belmont due to fire

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lincoln Square
Vehicle catches fire underneath CTA Brown Line tracks (Eric Tendian/CrimeIsDown.com) (Eric Tendian/CrimeIsDown.com)

CHICAGO - Brown Line service was partially suspended on the North Side Sunday morning due to a fire underneath the tracks. 

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) says trains are operating only between Belmont and the Loop.

The disruption began just before 5 a.m. Shuttle buses are available between Kimball and Belmont to provide connecting service.

Witnesses on the scene captured photos of a vehicle that had caught fire just below the tracks near the Western Station in Lincoln Square.

The CTA is working to restore service. 