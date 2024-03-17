CTA Brown Line service suspended north of Belmont due to fire

article

Brown Line service was partially suspended on the North Side Sunday morning due to a fire underneath the tracks.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) says trains are operating only between Belmont and the Loop.

The disruption began just before 5 a.m. Shuttle buses are available between Kimball and Belmont to provide connecting service.

Witnesses on the scene captured photos of a vehicle that had caught fire just below the tracks near the Western Station in Lincoln Square.

The CTA is working to restore service.