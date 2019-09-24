CTA Brown, Purple Line service resumes after reported train collision near Sedgwick

article

CTA Brown and Purple Line service is running again with delays Tuesday after a potential collision between two trains near the Sedgwick station in Old Town.

A southbound Brown Line train collided with a southbound Purple Line train about 9:14 a.m. north of the Sedgwick Station, 1536 N. Sedgwick St., according to initial reports from Chicago police and a statement from the CTA. No cars were derailed.

In a news conference Tuesday, Chicago Fire Department and CTA officials said they were no longer confirming the trains collided, but that an investigation was ongoing to determine whether they made contact.

Power to the tracks was cut in both directions as CTA and Chicago Fire Department crews responded, the CTA said.

Passengers were removed from the trains and 11 people were taken to hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A person with diabetes and a pregnant woman were among them, fire officials said.

Brown Line service was temporarily suspended between Fullerton and Merchandise Mart and Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and the Loop, according to the CTA. Trains on both lines were running again with residual delays by 10:24 a.m.