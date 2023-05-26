CTA bus involved in 3-vehicle crash on West Side

A CTA bus was struck by a sedan leaving three injured in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Police say a white sedan was exiting a parking lot in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. when it struck a red sedan that was also exiting.

The red sedan then hit an approaching CTA bus that was unoccupied.

Three people from the sedans were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.