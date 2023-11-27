3 hurt after car crashes into CTA bus in Calumet Heights

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a CTA bus Sunday night in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on 87th Street around 9:30 p.m. when it struck the side of a CTA bus after going through the intersection in the 1600 block of East 87th Street, according to police.

The driver of the CTA bus and a 34-year-old passenger were transported to Trinity Hospital where they were listed in good condition. The 41-year-old driver of the Malibu was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said citations are pending.

No further information was provided.