CTA bus crashes into fence, 5 parked CPD vehicles in Lawndale

A CTA bus lost control and crashed early Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 4:40 a.m. a CTA bus driven by a 46-year-old woman was turning onto Harrison Street from Kedzie Avenue, when the driver lost control in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and struck the fence of a parking lot and five parked Chicago police vehicles, Chicago police said.

The woman driver was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued.