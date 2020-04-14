CTA bus driver explains what it's like to be an essential worker amid pandemic

We are getting a first-hand look at the effects of the coronavirus on one of the city's essential workers.

Delarris Reynolds has been a CTA bus driver for six years.

"It's a situation that we're not really used too. So we have to take the extra steps to you know, to protect ourselves from catching the virus,” he said.

"I feel like my job is very important because there's people out there that need to use public transportation. Hospital workers, people working at grocery stores. People have to go to the doctor and get medical appointments, so I feel like the service is needed,” Reynolds said.

"There's days that I don't want to come to work, you know? There's days that I’m just a little scared. Some days more than others, but you know I have to come to work. I have a livelihood. I provide for my family," he said.

"When I get home, I go through my garage, so I take off my uniform in the garage, my uniform and my shoes and I get right in the shower,” Reynolds said.

"I just want to say thank you to all my fellow operators who are constantly putting their lives on the line, coming to work every day. You know there is people out there who really appreciates our service,” he said.