CTA bus driver hit in the neck with rock while driving through Woodlawn

A CTA bus driver was injured after her bus was pelted with rocks Wednesday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 30-year-old woman was driving westbound around 10:39 p.m. in the 500 block of East 63rd Street when a group of males began throwing rocks at the bus, police said.

One rock went into the driver-side window and struck her in the neck, police said.

She was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.