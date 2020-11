A CTA bus driver was shot by a paintball Saturday in suburban Norridge.

About 8:15 p.m., the driver was getting off his bus to take a break near Forest Preserve Drive between Irving Park Road and Harlem Avenue, and was struck by a paintball, Norridge police said.

The driver was taken to Resurrection Hospital for minor injuries and released, police said.

Norridge police continue to invevstigate.