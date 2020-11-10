Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kenosha County
10
Tornado Warning
from TUE 5:10 PM CST until TUE 5:30 PM CST, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:54 PM CST until TUE 6:15 PM CST, Cook County, Will County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM CST, Kane County, Kendall County, Kenosha County
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

CTA bus driver sprayed with unknown substance in West Town: police

By STMW NEWS
Published 
West Town
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Someone sprayed a CTA bus driver with an unknown substance Tuesday morning in West Town.

About 7:20 a.m. the driver, a 56-year-old man, stopped to load and unload passengers in the 400 block of South Halsted Street when a person reached around the driver’s protective shield and sprayed him with an unknown substance, Chicago police said.

The person then ran off the bus and onto a train platform and boarded a train heading east, according to police. Police did not say whether that person was a man or woman.

The driver suffered minor injuries but nothing life-threatening, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.