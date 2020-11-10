CTA bus driver sprayed with unknown substance in West Town: police

Someone sprayed a CTA bus driver with an unknown substance Tuesday morning in West Town.

About 7:20 a.m. the driver, a 56-year-old man, stopped to load and unload passengers in the 400 block of South Halsted Street when a person reached around the driver’s protective shield and sprayed him with an unknown substance, Chicago police said.

The person then ran off the bus and onto a train platform and boarded a train heading east, according to police. Police did not say whether that person was a man or woman.

The driver suffered minor injuries but nothing life-threatening, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.