Driver dies after crashing into CTA bus in Little Village; 3 others hurt

An 18-year-old man died after crashing into a CTA bus in Little Village Saturday morning.

The crash caused the bus to hit a building in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Police said a white Infinity sedan driven by an 18-year-old man failed to stop at a traffic light and hit a CTA bus around 4 a.m.

Four people were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the sedan was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old woman was also in the car. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two women from the bus, ages 38 and 52, were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Police said no citations were issued.