CTA bus runs red light, hits 2 vehicles in Bronzeville

A CTA bus ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles Wednesday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The bus was headed north on King Drive about 2:45 p.m. when the driver drove through a red light at 51st Street and hit a westbound truck, Chicago police said.

The impact then pushed the truck into a Jeep that was also westbound on 51st Street, police said.

The Jeep’s driver, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries, police said, and her condition was stabilized.

The 61-year-old man driving the truck drove himself to the same hospital to be treated for a sore left shoulder, police said.

The bus driver was not cited for the accident, police said.