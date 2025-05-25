CTA adds bus service this summer to Navy Pier, Museum of Science and Industry

Kicking off this Memorial Day weekend, the Chicago Transit Authority says it’s adding bus service this summer to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and Navy Pier.

What we know:

Through Labor Day, the No. 10 bus route will take riders all the way from Michigan Avenue to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

But service to Navy Pier will also be extended until midnight on the #124 bus route.

People arriving downtown at the West Side Metra stations will be able to connect directly to the Museum Campus using the No. 120 bus.

Starting this weekend through mid-August, weekend/holiday beach service will start taking riders directly to Chicago’s lakefront on the following bus routes:

No. 35 31st/35th

No. 63 63rd

No. 72 North

No. 78 Montrose

Buses will start their trips to those beaches around 9 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Weekday beach service will begin on Monday, June 9.

Riders can purchase a pass for unlimited rides for one day for $5 or for three days for $15.

For more information on updated CTA routes, visit transitchicago.com.