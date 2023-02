CTA crime: Chicago man charged with robbing man at gunpoint at Green Line station

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint at a CTA Green Line station last month.

Germaine Brown, 27, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 13, Brown allegedly robbed a 40-year-old man at gunpoint at the Central Green Line Station in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Brown was arrested Monday and a firearm was recovered, police said.

No additional information was made available.