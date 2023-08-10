Crime on CTA continues downward trend in July

New statistics released this week by the Chicago Police Department show crime is down on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) from last month.

Reports show overall transit crime was down 9% year to date and 21% compared to July of last year.

Violent crime was down 13% for the year and down 21%t compared to July of 2022, as well.

The CTA provides an average of 900,000 rides every week day throughout the city.

The decline in crime was attributed to the close partnership between the CTA and Chicago police, according to CTA.