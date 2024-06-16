Woman, 19, critically wounded after armed robbery on West Side

An armed robbery on the city's West Side has left a woman in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of W. 21st Street, in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was standing near the sidewalk when multiple men confronted her and demanded her property, police said.

One of the men pulled a gun and fired shots in her direction, striking her once in the torso, according to CPD.

The group of suspects fled the scene on foot, heading westbound with the victim's belongings.

Police said the woman was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.