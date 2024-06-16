Two wounded in early morning shooting in Joliet, search ongoing for suspect: police

Two people are injured after an early morning shooting in Joliet and police are still searching for the suspect.

Joliet police were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Ruby Street for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman with a graze gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and is in good condition.

As police were speaking with the woman, another shooting victim arrived at the hospital – a 31-year-old man who was shot in the arm. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

Upon further investigation, police said both victims were believed to be shot while standing on the sidewalk near JD's Private Lounge.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of yet.

Officers are urging anyone with more information on the incident to contact JPD's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online here.