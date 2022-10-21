CTA crime: Man charged with murder after fatal Red Line shooting

A Chicago man was charged with murder after a 60-year-old was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train last weekend.

Issac Anderson, 26, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man on a train car near the 87th Street Station on Oct. 15.

Issac Anderson | Chicago Police Department

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Anderson now faces first degree murder charges after his bond hearing Friday. The South Chicago man was arrested in Chatham near the 87th Street Station.

No additional information is available at this time.