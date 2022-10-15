CTA Red Line trains bypass 87th Street Station after man shot: officials

A man was shot on a southbound CTA Red Line train at the 87th Street Station Saturday morning.

Chicago police say there was a fight between two men on the train around 6:10 a.m. and one of the men began firing.

The 60-year-old victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and is listed in critical condition.

Red Line trains are running, but are still not stopping at 87th due to police activity and investigation. Shuttle buses are available from 79th to 95th.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The offender fled from the train at 87th Street. No one is in custody at this time. Area Two Detectives are investigating.