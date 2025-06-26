CTA crime: Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train

The Brief A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday night during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train near the Rosemont station. He was attacked with a sharp object and later died at Lutheran General Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending as Area Five detectives investigate.



A man was stabbed to death after getting into an argument on a CTA Blue Line train on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The 42-year-old was riding a CTA train just before 8 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man near the Rosemont station, according to Chicago police.

The other man pulled out a "sharp object" and attacked the victim, stabbing him in the thigh. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.