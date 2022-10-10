CTA crime: Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on CTA platform

A suspect has been charged after inappropriately touching two women on the Roosevelt CTA Red Line platform Sunday.

At about 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were standing on the CTA platform when a male approached them, police said.

The offender then inappropriately touched both of the women.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victims were not injured.

The offender was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Police did not release any other information about the offender.