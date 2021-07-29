CTA employee stabbed at Red Line station after accidentally spraying water on woman: police

A CTA employee was stabbed at a Red Line station in the Loop Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred at the Monroe station at about 10:44 p.m. Police said a 49-year-old CTA employee was washing a platform when he accidentally sprayed water on a woman.

The woman became upset and approached the employee before stabbing him in the neck with a knife, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The woman was arrested at the scene and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives investigating.