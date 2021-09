The Chicago Transit Authority announced Thursday they will be extending fare and pass discounts through Thanksgiving Day.

A one-day pass will remain at $5, the weekend pass is $15, and a seven-day pass is $20.

You can get the discount passes through the Ventra app or machines.

According to the CTA, since the discount fares began on Memorial Day they've been used for 10 million rides.

