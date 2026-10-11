Chicago crime: Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of CTA worker, police say

The Brief A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a CTA worker last Thursday. Chevazz Campbell was charged with first-degree murder of the 41-year-old worker. Campbell was accused of assaulting a customer service agent, then stabbing the victim who tried to intervene.



A 37-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a CTA employee last Thursday on the West Side.

What we know:

Chevazz Campbell, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and felony possession of a weapon, among other crimes, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chevazz Campbell (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Campbell was identified as the person who allegedly fatally stabbed the 41-year-old victim at the Damen Green Line Station in the 2000 block of West Lake Street.

The suspect was accused of approaching a customer service agent in the station’s area, getting into an altercation, and allegedly spraying mace.

Another CTA employee, a 41-year-old man who was a rail maintenance janitor, tried to stop the suspect and was stabbed in the neck, police said.

The suspect then fled west from the station. Officers found the stabbed employee unresponsive in a nearby room. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

According to ATU Local 308, the employee was identified as Julian Mobley, who has been with the union since 2018. He was a father, husband, and leaves behind his wife of 20 years and two children, a 14-year-old and an 18-month-old.

What's next:

Campbell is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.