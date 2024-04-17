Police seek suspect who damaged CTA Red Line station

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTA security cameras captured images of a suspect wanted for damaging agency property on April 11 at the Grand Red Line Station

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who damaged CTA property last week on the Near North Side.

The suspect, who is between 35 and 50 years old, allegedly damaged CTA property around 10:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Grand Red Line station, 521 N. State St., according to a CPD community alert.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CPD transit detectives at (312) 745-4706.

No further information was provided.