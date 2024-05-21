Man stole property from person on CTA Green Line train in Bronzeville: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a man responsible for robbing a person on the CTA Green Line train earlier this month.

At about 5:15 p.m. on May 9, the victim was on the train in the 4000 block of South Indiana Avenue when they were approached by the offender, police said.

The offender then took the victim's property by use of force.

The offender is described as a Black male, approximately 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.