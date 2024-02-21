Woman falls from moving CTA train after forcing doors open on West Side

A woman fell onto the tracks and then another 15–20 feet to the roadway after forcing open the doors of a moving CTA train Tuesday night.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was on a CTA Green Line train in the 3100 block of West Lake Street when she tried to open the doors and accidentally fell on the tracks.

The incident happened at approximately 8:42 p.m. She fell onto the elevated tracks in East Garfield Park and then another 15–20 feet before landing in the bed of a pickup truck.

She suffered a fracture to her left leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.