CTA holding career fair to hire full-time bus operators and mechanics

The Chicago Transit Authority will be holding a career fair next week as it looks to hire bus operators and bus mechanics.

The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold an on-site career fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.

"There may be a lot of job opportunities available at this time, but very few are offering the level of benefits and career growth opportunities that the CTA has to offer," said Alex Moreno, Vice President of Human Resources. "For those interested in the bus operator positions, you do not need a CDL to apply."

The CTA will offer interviews, on-site testing and application workshops for applicants who already hold a commercial driver's license or commercial learner's permit, the transit agency said.

The starting hourly wage for bus operators is $24.63 and $31.53 for bus mechanics, the CTA said.

"In addition to offering competitive pay and great benefits, the CTA also offers you an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a future career in a diverse transportation organization that will always be a key part of Chicago," Moreno said

Benefits include family medical and prescription drug plans for the employee, their spouses, dependent children (up to age 26), and civil union partners. They are also eligible for free transit on CTA and Pace buses. Pension and retirement plan options are also available.

The career fair will be held on-site Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at CTA Headquarters, located at 567 West Lake Street. Interested applicants must register for the career fair by clicking here.

For a complete list of all available positions with the CTA including trade, management, and administrative positions, visit and apply online at TransitChicago.com/careers.