CTA Holiday Bus begins running in Chicago

Be on the lookout, as the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus began its seasonal run Tuesday afternoon.

You willl know the bus is near when you hear the sound of holiday music and a jolly "Ho-Ho-Ho!" from Santa.

The bus will travel multiple CTA bus routes throughout the city for the next month.

The holiday trains began their seasonal runs last week.

If you want to go for a ride, you can find the CTA Holiday Bus Tracker on the agency's website.