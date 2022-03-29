CTA looking to hire full-time bus drivers; pay starts at $24 per hour

The Chicago Transit Authority is looking to hire full-time bus drivers this week.

The nation's second-largest transit agency said it will hold a virtual career fair on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to interview interested applicants. The CTA did not specify how many positions they are seeking to fill.

Candidates must be 21-years-old, have a valid driver's license with a safe driving record, and be able to pass a drug and alcohol test, the CTA said. Applicants also must be available to work weekends, evenings, and holidays.

"For anyone looking to start an exciting new career or take their life in a different direction, this is the perfect time to explore what working in the transit industry can do for you and your family," said Leticia Nieto, Director, Talent Acquisition. "We not only offer a great salary and benefits package, we give you the opportunity to make a real difference in your work by helping to move our City forward during these challenging times."

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The starting hourly wage for new, full-time bus drivers is $24.27, Nieto said. After working 46 months, drivers can earn as much as $37.34.

Benefits include medical and prescription drug plans for the employee, their spouses, dependent children (up to age 26), and civil union partners. They are also eligible for free transit on CTA and Pace buses. Pension and retirement plan options are also available.

Anyone interested can learn more about this opportunity by visiting the Virtual Career Fair Registration or by visiting TransitChicago.com/careers.