CTA Orange Line service suspended due to derailment

Orange Line service has been temporarily suspended due to a derailment Monday morning, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

CTA said, that as of 6:38 a.m., the Orange Line had been temporarily suspended due to a minor derailment at 35th/Archer station.

Shuttle buses are available to provide connecting service between Midway and the Loop. A CTA spokesperson says a rail shuttle is available between Midway and Western.

The CTA is working to restore service, but customers should allow for extra travel time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For more information, visit the CTA website.