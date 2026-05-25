CTA to pay artists up to $50K to transform Chicago train stations

The Brief The Chicago Transit Authority is accepting applications for temporary art and performance projects at four rail stations. Selected artists can receive up to $50,000 in funding through the expanded arts initiaive. Applications are due July 26.



The Chicago Transit Authority is looking for local artists to bring temporary exhibits and performances to rail stations across the city.

What we know:

CTA announced it is now accepting proposals for temporary art installations, live performances and cultural activations at select rail stations as part of its expanded Community Art Activation Program.

Applications are open through July 26, and selected projects could receive up to $50,000 in funding.

What they're saying:

"CTA stations are part of the fabric of our neighborhoods and we’re excited to create more opportunities for community organizations and local artists and performers to contribute to the beautification of those spaces, "CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a statement.

"This program is designed to encourage creative, welcoming spaces that strengthen community connections and improve the transit experience for all riders," Leerhsen added.

What's next:

Artists, performers and community organizations interested in participating can apply through CTA’s art activation program before the July 26 deadline.

More information about eligibility, application requirements and program guidelines is available at TransitChicago.com.