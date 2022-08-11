CTA president speaks out about ongoing challenges for the transit organization

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) President Dorval Carter is speaking out about the state of the transit organization.

He addressed the City Club of Chicago Thursday and discussed a few of the ongoing challenges for the CTA — including low ridership during the pandemic and concerns about funding.

Carter also spoke about staffing shortages.

"In order to attract and maintain the workforce we need, we will be exploring advancing competitive hiring retention strategies with the help of the union leadership. This may include things such as hiring bonuses, retention bonuses for bus and rail personnel that meet service goals, providing tuition reimbursement, and other possibilities that we will consider," said Carter.

In addition, he said the organization plans to add low-emission buses to the CTA's fleet, improve customer experience at airport CTA stations, and invest in updates for bus and train trackers to improve their accuracy.