CTA Pride Train returns to Red Line tracks

article

The CTA unveiled its redesigned Pride Train which will be in circuit on the Red Line from now into the fall.

Rocking a new exterior design, the 2021 Pride Train will remain in service through the Chicago Pride Parade being held on Oct. 3.

The railcar wrap features the pink-and-blue Transgender Pride Flag and the "Philly Pride Flag," which adds black and brown stripes to the traditional rainbow Pride Flag.

Courtesy of Chicago Transit Authority

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Cook County officials hoisted the Pride Flag to celebrate the start of Pride Month. It will remain up for the duration of June.