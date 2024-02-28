Violent robbery suspects sought in Red Line attack

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying six people who attacked and robbed a Red Line rider earlier this month on the city's South Side.

The group allegedly approached a 19-year-old man who was riding the train around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 near the 79th Street station. The suspects attacked the victim and stole his property by force, police said.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4706.