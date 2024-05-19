4 teens arrested 30 minutes after robbing CTA passenger on Far South Side: police

Chicago police arrested four teenagers after they allegedly robbed a CTA passenger at the 95th Red Line Station Sunday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy was robbed while on a CTA platform located on 95th Street near State Street around 2 p.m.

Police said four offenders were arrested at 2:28 p.m. within the same block as the station.

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, and two boys, ages 14 and 17, were charged with one felony count of robbery each.

No further information was available.