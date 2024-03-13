CTA Red Line robbery: Chicago police seek suspect

Chicago police are looking to identify a man who allegedly committed a robbery on a CTA train on Sunday.

Around 6:15 p.m., police say the suspect was on a Red Line train located at the Harrison stop at 230 S. State Street when he approached the victim, grabbed her headphones with force from her head, and ran away.

The suspect was described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 20, wearing a burgundy or red colored hooded sweatshirt, blue coat, black pants with a red and yellow colored "V" on his left leg, and white gym shoes. He was about 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall and weighed 150 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.