CTA requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Friday that it is requiring all its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

All CTA employees must be fully vaccinated by October 25, 2021.

"From the onset of the pandemic, the CTA has been an essential service provider for the City of Chicago, and our number one priority has been and always will be the health and well-being of our employees and customers," CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement.

With the announcement, the CTA joins the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois, many commercial businesses and other transit agencies across the country in requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated," Carter, Jr. said.

Employees who do not provide proof of vaccination by October 25 would face discipline, the CTA said.