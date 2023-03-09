CTA rider stabbed, beaten on Red Line train

A Red Line train passenger was stabbed and beaten Thursday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 36-year-old man was on a train near the Addison Red Line station around 3:15 a.m. when an unknown male approached and started attacking him, police said.

During the attack, the suspect pulled out a small knife and repeatedly stabbed the CTA rider, police said.

He suffered several puncture wounds and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.