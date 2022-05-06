Expand / Collapse search

CTA crime: Suspect wanted in connection to 4 robberies reported at Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
CHICAGO - Four robberies have been reported at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop in the last month.

In each incident, a male suspect approached a victim on CTA property and demanded their personal property, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

  • 100 block of West Cermak Road on April 1 at 6:30 p.m.
  • 200 block of West Cermak Road on April 9 at 2:55 p.m.
  • 100 block of West Cermack Road on April 25 at 2:10 p.m.
  • 100 block of West Cermack Road on May 3 at 5:40 a.m.

The offender is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30.

He is roughly 5'8" to 5'10."

He has short black hair, and was wearing a green camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8384.