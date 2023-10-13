CTA robbery charges: 3 accused of robbing Red Line rider

Two men and a 13-year-old girl were charged with robbing a Red Line rider Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Malik Castle, 23, Jayquan Schwelder, 20, and the girl were accused of stealing property from a 27-year-old man who was on the 95th Street Red Line platform around 1:50 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The trio was arrested roughly an hour later in the Bronzeville neighborhood. They were each charged with one felony count of robbery.

No further information was provided.