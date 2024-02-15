CTA robbery charges: Boy, 16, accused of stealing from Red Line rider

A teenage boy was charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider last month on Chicago's South Side.

The 16-year-old allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man who was riding a train on Jan. 30 near the Garfield station at 220 W. Garfield Blvd, according to police.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park. He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

No further information was provided.