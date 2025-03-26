CTA robberies: Girl, 17, charged in 3 separate incidents
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with three CTA train robberies dating back to last September.
The backstory:
The teen was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop.
On Jan. 5, she was accused of attacking and robbing a 45-year-old man while he was on a Red Line train near the Garfield station, according to police.
She was also charged in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred hours apart on Sept. 16, 2024. The first happened at 3:30 a.m. The victim was a 21-year-old man on the Lake Street Red Line platform.
Roughly three hours later, she allegedly robbed a 22-year-old man who was riding a train near the Jackson Red Line station.
The 17-year-old was charged with three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.