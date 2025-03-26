Expand / Collapse search

CTA robberies: Girl, 17, charged in 3 separate incidents

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 26, 2025 11:58am CDT
South Loop
    • A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with three CTA train robberies dating back to last September. 
    • She was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop and faces multiple felony counts, including robbery and aggravated battery. 
    • The incidents involved attacks on Red Line passengers, with victims ranging from 21 to 45 years old.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with three CTA train robberies dating back to last September.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop.

On Jan. 5, she was accused of attacking and robbing a 45-year-old man while he was on a Red Line train near the Garfield station, according to police.

She was also charged in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred hours apart on Sept. 16, 2024. The first happened at 3:30 a.m. The victim was a 21-year-old man on the Lake Street Red Line platform.

Roughly three hours later, she allegedly robbed a 22-year-old man who was riding a train near the Jackson Red Line station.

The 17-year-old was charged with three felony counts of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

No further information was provided.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

