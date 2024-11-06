Chicago woman robbed two people on CTA Red and Orange Line trains: police

article

A Chicago woman was arrested this week after allegedly robbing two people on CTA trains.

Celeste Pope, 18, has been charged with two felony counts of robbery in connection with separate incidents, police said.

The charges stem from a July 19 robbery, when Pope allegedly robbed a 22-year-old man on a Red Line train in the 1300 block of West Montrose. She is also accused of robbing a 28-year-old woman on an Orange Line train in the 5100 block of South Pulaski on Oct. 30.

Pope was arrested Tuesday in the 1700 block of South State Street.

Her detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.