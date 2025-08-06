Stabbing near CTA station leaves 16-year-old girl seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was stabbed and seriously wounded Tuesday night near a CTA Red Line station in the South Loop.
What we know:
Police found the teen with several stab wounds to the body just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street near the Roosevelt Red Line station.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.
Preliminary investigation, the teen was arguing with someone prior to the stabbing.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.