Stabbing near CTA station leaves 16-year-old girl seriously wounded

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing near the Roosevelt Red Line station in the South Loop Tuesday night. Police say the teen had been arguing with someone before the attack. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and no arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.



What we know:

Police found the teen with several stab wounds to the body just before 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street near the Roosevelt Red Line station.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

Preliminary investigation, the teen was arguing with someone prior to the stabbing.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.