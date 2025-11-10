Chicago crime: Suspect wanted for CTA station stabbing, police say

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a CTA station over the weekend.

The stabbing happened around 11:14 p.m. last Saturday at a train platform in the 400 block of S. Halsted St., according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the suspect had a large knife while walking on the platform and approached a female victim seated on a bench.

He allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving a laceration to her chest. The suspect then left the property, walking northbound on S. Morgan Street.

Police described the suspect as an African-American male who stands approximately 6-feet tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink beanie, a gray hooded jacket, an orange sweater, light blue jeans, white shoes, and he was carrying a gray book bag.

The department released a surveillance image of the suspect:

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.